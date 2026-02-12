Ranveer Singh: 'Not liable to pay Rs 40 crore to Farhan Akhtar over Don 3 exit'

Variety had reported that Singh left the film, citing dissatisfaction with the script, while Excel maintains that pre-production began only after his approval of the final draft. The Rs 40 crore demand reportedly includes sunk pre-production costs and scheduling disruptions. Excel even had to reportedly let go of several departments, the report added.

Ranveer has previously worked with Excel Entertainment on films such as Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do. His next release is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled for March 19, 2026.