Farhan Akhtar's banner seeks Rs 40 crore from Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit

CHENNAI: Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment has sought Rs 40 crore in compensation from actor Ranveer Singh following his reported exit from Don 3.
The demand reportedly covers sunk development expenses, pre-production costs, scheduling disruptions, and related commitments. The banner has scaled down work on the project and reportedly let go of several departments, asking their heads to seek work elsewhere, according to a report by Variety.
Singh stepped away citing dissatisfaction with the script, while Excel maintains that pre-production began only after his approval of the final draft. A recent meeting between both sides failed to resolve the dispute, following which the Producers Guild of India stepped in to mediate.
Don 3 was announced in 2023 with Singh introduced as the franchise’s new lead, but has faced repeated delays since.