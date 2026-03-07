Ranveer Singh aka 'Lyari ka Badshah' leads darker mission in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'; trailer out

Running 3 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer signals a darker and more intense continuation of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi's mission. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who in the sequel is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

The footage suggests that following the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen to power in Lyari, Karachi, emerging as "Lyari ka Badshah."