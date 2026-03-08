Cinema
Ranveer plays dual avatars in Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the trailer showcases Ranveer in dual avatars, Jaskirat and Hamza.
On Saturday, the makers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of the film. The film’s first instalment became a box office blockbuster and raised huge expectations for the sequel.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the trailer showcases Ranveer in dual avatars, Jaskirat and Hamza. The narrative deepens with character arcs, featuring R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The star cast also includes Sara Arjun.
Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to hit the screens on March 19.