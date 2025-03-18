Randeep Hooda undergoes intense transformation for Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda, who plays the menacing character of Ranatunga in the upcoming film “Jaat,” underwent a striking transformation for the Sunny Deol-starrer by gaining muscle weight and working on his voice modulation.

To bring the menacing character to life, a source close to the production revealed, "Randeep is known for his methodical approach to every role he takes on, and Jaat is no different. From day one, he was committed to making Ranatunga a truly fearsome villain.

“He grew out his hair to give the character a raw look and worked on his physique to add a more intimidating presence. His attention to detail is unmatched, and he ensures that no aspect of his performance feels inauthentic.”

This is not the first time Randeep has undergone a physical transformation; the actor pushed the envelope when it came to playing “Sarbjit” in 2016 and in “Swatantra Veer Savarkar,” which released in 2024.

“Whether it was Sarbjit, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, or now Jaat, Randeep never shies away from going the extra mile. His fans admire him for his ability to completely transform into the characters he plays, and with Ranatunga, they are going to see a version of Randeep that is darker, more menacing, and truly terrifying on screen," he added.

Earlier, Randeep had said that he has played dark and layered characters before, but this role is just “pure evil.”

Speaking about playing Ranatunga in “Jaat,” Randeep had shared, "I’ve played dark and layered characters before, but Ranatunga is pure evil. He’s violent, unhinged, and operates with a kind of brutality that even shocked me while performing it.”

The actor said that “Jaat” is a film that dives into a world of raw, unapologetic crime.

“And my character sits at the center of that storm. I think our director, Gopichand Malineni, was so very clear about how he envisioned this character, and I completely took on what he had imagined for this role”.

“Jaat” is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The action choreography is done by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, who deliver a visual feast of exhilarating combat.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.