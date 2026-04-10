Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram reveal newborn daughter’s name as Nyomica

Sharing their joy, Randeep and Lin expressed in a joint statement: “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us.” They said that ‘Nyomica’ felt just right the moment they heard it. “This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we’re soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents,” they added.

The couple took to social media to announce the name. They shared a video clip featuring a voice note as they referred to their little nugget as “Nyomica”.