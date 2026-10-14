Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana makers unveil first poster of Anupam Kher as Jatayu

Titled ‘The Wings of Dharma’, the poster features a close-up of Jatayu, highlighting his intense gaze, while another visual shows the majestic bird with his wings spread wide. The reveal is part of the film's ongoing character poster campaign.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it. He fought not for victory, but for what was right. Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma. Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

In the epic, Jatayu is remembered for his attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana. Despite knowing the risks, he confronts Ravana, embodying courage, sacrifice and dharma. Until now, the makers have released the posters off Lord Ram, KaiiKai, and a few more others. For the uninitiated, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.