Ranbir Kapoor’s first poster from Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer & SLB directorial ‘Love & War’ unveiled

The poster features Ranbir in a rugged look, with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark visible on his shirt.

The actor is seen sporting a serious expression, with the caption stating,, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt.”

Love & War will release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The unveiling comes after the film recently completed its shoot.