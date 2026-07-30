Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash shine in first trailer of 'Ramayana: Part 1’

The trailer was released in the early hours of July 30, 2026, across five Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The trailer opens with Yash as Ravana taking over the kingdom of Lanka as its king. It then traces the mythology of the Ramayana, beginning with Lord Ram's days in Ayodhya.

From Ram honouring Kaikeyi's demand and leaving for exile to the Surpanakha episode and the 'Sita Haran', the trailer offers a detailed glimpse into the epic's key events. Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman look apt in their parts. Lara Dutta as Kaikaiye, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Arvind Govil as King Dashrath seem to be doing justice to their characters. Adapted by award-winning screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan; Ramayana features the biggest East- West collaboration yet with music by Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman Talking about the movie, Namit Malhotra, the producer and creative architect of Ramayana, said, "The Ramayana is not just one of our greatest epics; it is part of how we live, celebrate and pass on our values from one generation to the next. Every year, Dussehra and Diwali remind us that its message continues to guide millions through the triumph of light over darkness and righteousness over evil. Very few stories continue to shape everyday life thousands of years after they were first told.