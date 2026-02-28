'Ranabaali' makers greet Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika by dropping surprise glimpse of wedding song from film

The Telugu version of the melliflous number has been set to tune by music composers Ajay and Atul and has been rendered by Shweta Mohan and Ajay Gogavale. The lyrics for the number have been penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry. The romantic song shows Jayamma arriving at Ranabaali's home after their wedding.

For the unaware, Vijay Deverakonda essays the role of Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma in the film. Arnold Vosloo, best known for his work in 'The Mummy', plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. 'Ranabaali' is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film.

The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and is being made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878, and is being mounted as a massive pan-India project. Sources claim 'Ranabaali' is inspired by real incidents from the 1850s that never found space in mainstream history books.