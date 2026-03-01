'Ranabaali' maker Rahul Sankrityan reveals story behind Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika's wedding poster

Commemorating their recently held nuptials, the makers unveiled the wedding poster from the movie, featuring VD and Rashmika on Saturday.

Now, the director has used social media to reveal the story behind the poster. He added that while clicking the photo, he wanted the same simplicity to reflect on the screen, which made the essence of the 1800s.

"STORY BEHIND THE WEDDING POSTER Yesterday, we released the wedding poster of Ranabaali. But this wasn’t designed as a “poster.” It was a moment. I’ve always been fascinated by old photographs — our parents, grandparents… the way they stood before a camera. No posing. No rehearsed smiles. No anxiety about how it would look. Just truth.

Just presence. Those images feel raw. Honest. Eternal. While building the world of Ranabaali, I wanted that same sincerity. The late 1800s were not glamorous times. They were harsh, grounded, deeply rooted in soil and survival. But within that world, marriages carried dignity.