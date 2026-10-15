Ranabaali gets U/A certificate ahead of October 16 release

CHENNAI: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer period action drama Ranabaali has been cleared for release with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), its makers announced on Wednesday.
Production house Mythri Movie Makers shared the update on social media, confirming that the film will release worldwide on October 16. The film was initially scheduled to hit screens on September 11.
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda as the titular character and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Jayamma.
Actor Arnold Vosloo, known for his role in The Mummy, plays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector.
Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of British-era India.
Sources have indicated that it is not a biopic or a straightforward retelling of textbook history, but a cinematic reconstruction drawing on multiple real accounts, oral histories and records.