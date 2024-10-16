Rana unveils Telugu trailer of Snakes & Ladders

CHENNAI: Rana Daggubati took to his social media handles to share the official Telugu trailer of Snakes & Ladders, an upcoming dark humour thriller series.

Curated by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Kalyan Subramanian (A Stone Bench Production), the Tamil Original series is created by Kamala Alchemis and Dhivakar Kamal, and directed by Ashok Veerappan, Bharath Muralidharan, and Kamala Alchemis. The nine-episode series features Naveen Chandra, Nandha, Manoj Bharathiraja, Muthukumar, Srinda, Sreejith Ravi, Samrith, Surya Ragaveshwar, Suryakumar, Tarun, and Sasha Bharen in pivotal roles. The show follows a gripping narrative where danger lurks at every turn, much like the classic game it draws inspiration from.

The first dark-humour thriller series in Tamil from Prime Video, the series will be available from October 18 in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.