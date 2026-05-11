Rana Daggubati: ‘Shape of Momo’ is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds, stays with you

On bringing Shape of Momo to the audiences, Rana said in a statement: “Shape of Momo is a quietly powerful film that gently unfolds and stays with you. Tribeny brings a very personal lens to the film. She has a refreshing distinct voice as a filmmaker in the way she observes her characters and their world.”

He added: “At Spirit, we’re drawn to stories that are deeply rooted in their world and told with emotional honesty, and Shape of Momo really reflects that. We’re committed to supporting filmmakers like Tribeny, and we’re excited to bring this film to audiences.”