Ramya Pandian on meeting Superstar Rajinikanth: Got Rajinified!

In the video that she shared on her Instagram page, Ramya Pandian disclosed that she was on her way to Chennai from Punjab within half an hour of getting a call. Ramya disclosed that during the call, she had got the life time opportunity of meeting a legend. The clips also showed Ramya Pandian meeting Rajinikanth and being introduced to him by the Charukesi team. She also got a devotional book autographed by him on the occasion.