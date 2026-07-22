Ramayana team is all about emotions & excitement

Sai Pallavi shared that she was blessed to play Sita in the film. ““It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.” The actor also revealed that she kept herself as ‘pure’ as possible while playing the role, stating, “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So, I have the best version of myself presenting there.”

Yash plays Ravana in the movie and thanked his producer Nami Malhotra for the opportunity. “We have all come together. Everybody who has been part of this film has really come with one vision, one conviction - to put our story on the global platform. So, all of us are here keeping all our interests aside. We have only one interest, to tell Lord Sri Ram's story to the global audience, and also to celebrate him in our country."

Sunny Deol was the most emotional of the entire cast and crew and his eyes were welling up from the beginning. “I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go. I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way." Playing Hanuman ji is not easy," Sunny added. “But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Ram."