'Ramayana' records Rs 155 crore on opening day at worldwide box office

NEW DELHI: “Ramayana: Part One”, the grand retelling of the Hindu mythological epic, made a blockbuster start at the worldwide box office, collecting Rs 155 crore gross on its opening day, the makers said on Friday.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film released worldwide on November 5, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana.
In a press note, the makers said that the movie has registered the highest pre-Diwali opening in the history of Indian cinema.
"Making a remarkable start at the global box office, 'Ramayana' has collected a staggering Rs 155 crore worldwide gross on its opening day, emerging as the highest Day 1 Pre-Diwali opener in the history of Indian cinema," the note read.
The makers attributed the strong opening to the audience response, saying theatres witnessed footfalls from early morning shows despite the traditionally challenging pre-Diwali period, when festive preparations and travel often affect cinema-going.
“Ramayana: Part One” is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. It is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.