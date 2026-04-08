‘Ramayana’ producer Namit Malhotra reacts to trolling, criticism over film’s VFX, assures better output

He wrote, “Dear all, the response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy. I cherish all of the conversations, the excitement, and feedback. This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care”.

He further mentioned that thousands of people work on the film, keeping in mind the reverence it holds.

“The many thousands of artists and collaborators who have been working away passionately are enthusiastic and energized to get out there and continue to deliver the absolute best in every department. We're listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds”, he added.