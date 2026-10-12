'Ramayana' Part 1 to release worldwide on November 5; advance bookings to open on Dussehra

The announcement, made on the first day of Navratri, carried the message "Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai". The makers also said advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra.

The poster features Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Sita and Dubey as Lakshman in the foreground, while Yash appears as Ravana towering over them. Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is envisioned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana, one of India's most revered epics. The story follows Lord Rama's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.