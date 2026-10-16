'Ramayana' makers unveil international trailer, showcase worlds of Rama and Ravana

The international trailer offers glimpses into the contrasting worlds of Lord Rama and Ravana, showcasing the action and scale of the cinematic universe being brought to life by director Nitesh Tiwari.

The makers also dropped solo posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash as Lord Rama and Ravana. While Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama is shown drawing his bow and aiming an arrow, with sunlight filtering through the forest behind him, the accompanying poster of Yash as Ravana shows him seated amid fallen warriors, holding a spear against the backdrop of an imposing palace.