'Ramayana' makers unveil international trailer, showcase worlds of Rama and Ravana

MUMBAI: The makers of Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' have unveiled the film's international trailer, taking the epic's global campaign forward with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
The international trailer offers glimpses into the contrasting worlds of Lord Rama and Ravana, showcasing the action and scale of the cinematic universe being brought to life by director Nitesh Tiwari.
The makers also dropped solo posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash as Lord Rama and Ravana. While Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama is shown drawing his bow and aiming an arrow, with sunlight filtering through the forest behind him, the accompanying poster of Yash as Ravana shows him seated amid fallen warriors, holding a spear against the backdrop of an imposing palace.
The battle-worn look and the aftermath of a fierce battle convey the formidable presence of the king of Lanka.
The international trailer was unveiled at a major event hosted by Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations in Bengaluru, in the presence of the film's cast and team, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Rocking Star Yash, Ravie Dubey, composer AR Rahman and director Nitesh Tiwari, among others.
'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is envisioned as a two-part epic.
Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.
The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India and will be presented in IMAX.
Sony Pictures is distributing the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market