Ramayana enters Oscars race; makers submit film for Academy consideration

According to a report by NDTV, the submission comes even as Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category.

However, India's official selection does not prevent other Indian films from independently entering the Academy Awards race. Films that meet the Academy's eligibility requirements can submit themselves through the general entry process.

For films competing in the general categories, the eligibility criteria include a minimum seven-day consecutive theatrical run in an eligible US metropolitan area, including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, among others.