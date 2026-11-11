Ramayana enters Oscars race; makers submit film for Academy consideration

CHENNAI: The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, have reportedly submitted the film for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards.
According to a report by NDTV, the submission comes even as Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India's official entry in the International Feature Film category.
However, India's official selection does not prevent other Indian films from independently entering the Academy Awards race. Films that meet the Academy's eligibility requirements can submit themselves through the general entry process.
For films competing in the general categories, the eligibility criteria include a minimum seven-day consecutive theatrical run in an eligible US metropolitan area, including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, among others.
The International Feature Film category follows a separate selection process, with countries traditionally permitted to submit one official entry.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
The 99th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027.