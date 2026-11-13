'Ramayana' becomes 11th Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore mark at box office

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5.

According to figures shared by trade website Sacnilk, the worldwide gross of "Ramayana" after eight days is Rs 1,033.55 crore with India contributing Rs 675.05 crore and overseas Rs 358.50 crore, respectively.

The film's release during the extended Diwali weekend, coupled with strong demand in other languages across India and a wide release overseas, helped "Ramayana" achieve the milestone in just eight days.

Tiwari's "Dangal" still tops the list with its worldwide gross of Rs 2070.00 crore, followed by Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar 2", which stands at Rs 1813.40 crore.

"Baahubali 2" with Rs 1788.00 crore, "Pushpa 2" with Rs 1742.00 crore, "Dhurandhar" (Rs 1307.35 crore) complete the top five films.

They are followed by "RRR" (Rs 1230.00 crore), "KGF Chapter 2" (Rs 1215.00 crore), "Jawan" (Rs 1160.00 crore), "Pathaan" (Rs 1055.00 crore), "Kalki 2898 AD" (Rs 1042.25 crore) complete the top ten list of highest earning movies in India.