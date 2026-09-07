Ram Gopal Varma says AI could leave humans with neither muscle nor mind to work

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, the filmmaker wrote: “With AI, the first jobs to vanish will be of those who immediately don’t embrace it. Technology has always been designed for our convenience, to save us from physical hardships and to save our time from wasting it on mundane tasks…(sic).”

“We all wish for more and more free time, and now our wish is coming true with AI freeing us for all time and most probably forever. We as humans had two assets .. one the muscle with which we perform tasks, and the mind we use to think and create.”

Drawing the parallel, he wrote: “The Industrial Revolution started erasing physical jobs and now A I is erasing our minds ..Soon we will not have both and that’s nothing but our most ardent wish coming true Edward Abbey in W. W. Jacobs’s ‘The Monkey’s Paw’ warned us about this

‘Beware of what you wish for.. it might come true’. It did (sic).”