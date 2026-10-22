Ram Gopal Varma on why his next film is titled 'Police Company'

He went on to say, "POLICE COMPANY was more dangerous than D Company because in between 1997 and 2004, it killed 319 gangsters. They all are coming to kill everyone. In cinemas on 4th June, 2027." The director went on to give additional details about his film.

He wrote, "POLICE COMPANY produced by T series featuring Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai’s legendary encounter cop Daya Nayak, is inspired by true events set against the most violent chapter ever in the underworld of Mumbai. The film produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series will expose the other side of the criminal world which is the police world which in effect is the other side of ‘Company’."

He added, "Inspired by true events and real life characters, 'Police Company' will tell the story of the unique circumstances which led to the killing of around 300 gangsters between 1997 and 2004."