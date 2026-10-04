Ram Gopal Varma claims celebs talking about fake AI content on social media leads to more views

The 'Satya' maker said that celebrities talking about fake AI content on social media only helps it reach more people, bringing unnecessary attention to the victim's identity.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in , is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link ..The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that ..Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim’s identity and the offensive content which is also a crime (sic)".