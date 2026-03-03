Ram Charan's intro song 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' in 'Peddi' is a visual spectacle!

Oscar winner A R Rahman has scored a full-throttle dance number packed with pulsating beats and infectious rhythm. In a rare and exciting move, Rahman himself has lent vocals to the song, and his voice adds a distinct charm, giving the track an iconic edge. The result is an electrifying introduction song.

Ram Charan sets the screen ablaze with his trademark blend of mass energy and graceful finesse, turning the song into a complete visual spectacle. Every step he performs carries an effortless swagger- his fluid movements, powerful footwork, and charismatic expressions make the track an instant chartbuster. Choreographer Jani Master deserves special credit for crafting such a dynamic visual treat.