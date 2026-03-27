Ram Charan impresses as a mace-wielding wrestler in 'Peddi Pehelwan Glimpse'

Vriddhi Cinemas, the production house which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to release the glimpse video. It wrote, "His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Happy Birthday, PEDDI PEHELWAN, aka Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan. #PeddiPehelwanGlimpse out now #HBDRamCharan. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026."

The glimpse video that was released on Friday showcased another completely different facet of the actor in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.