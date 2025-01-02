Ram Charan faces off with SJ Suryah in Game Changer trailer

CHENNAI: Headlined by Ram Charan, Game Changer is helmed by Shankar. The trailer of the film was launched in the presence of Rajamouli.

An action-packed commercial trailer, the video revolved around the face-off between Ram Charan and SJ Suryah and both of them were featured in multiple looks. Apart from them, Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Vennala Kishore and Brahmanandam in key roles.

Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS officer fighting against corruption. The story is penned by Karthik Subbaraj. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations and Dil Raju Production, Thaman S is scoring the music for this Telugu film.

S Thirunavukkarasu handles the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed is looking after the cuts. Game Changer will release on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, locking horns with Arun Vijay’s Vanangaan, which is directed by Bala.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has RC 16 with Buchi Babu Sana in the pipeline. The film, which was launched in March, has Jahnvi Kapoor playing the female lead.