Ram Charan calls Peddi the most challenging role of his career

Speaking about the role, Charan said, “I am very fortunate to be playing the character. We are representing a section of people who are unheard, who need the voice and need the recognition.I feel very proud and fortunate to come across a role like this.”

Calling it “the most difficult character I played,” he shared that immersing himself in the role was both challenging and fascinating. He revealed that the film pushed him to grow significantly as a performer, helping him sharpen his craft and feel that he had “upped” his game. He also said the journey was satisfying overall, not just as an actor but also as a person.