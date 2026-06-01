Ram Charan calls Peddi the most challenging role of his career

CHENNAI: With Peddi set for a worldwide release on June 4, actor Ram Charan has described the film as one of the most significant projects of his career, Ram spoke about the film and his role, revealing that Peddi has been a deeply enriching journey that shaped him both as an actor and as a person.
Speaking about the role, Charan said, “I am very fortunate to be playing the character. We are representing a section of people who are unheard, who need the voice and need the recognition.I feel very proud and fortunate to come across a role like this.”
Calling it “the most difficult character I played,” he shared that immersing himself in the role was both challenging and fascinating. He revealed that the film pushed him to grow significantly as a performer, helping him sharpen his craft and feel that he had “upped” his game. He also said the journey was satisfying overall, not just as an actor but also as a person.
A grand musical event held in Bhopal recently brought together the film’s cast and crew, including Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and AR Rahman.
Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, “Peddi” stars Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.