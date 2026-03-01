Ram Charan begins dubbing for Peddi

Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Peddi. The latest update from the team is that the actor has commenced dubbing for the film. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the star cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.
The video, released by the team from the dubbing session, shows a funny banter between the director and the actor. The action-drama is set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s. Vriddhi Cinemas is bankrolling Peddi, which will feature music by Oscar Award-winning composer AR Rahman.
Ratnavelu ISC is handling the camera, while Navin Nooli is taking care of the cuts. Peddi is set to hit the screens worldwide on March 30.