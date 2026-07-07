Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Peddi’ to stream on OTT from this date onwards

CHENNAI: The Ram Charan-starrer Peddi, which has been enjoying a successful theatrical run, is set to premiere on OTT platform Netflix on July 9.
The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, released in theatres worldwide on July 4 and has received a positive response from audiences. Produced on a grand scale, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide, according to the makers.
Following the film's release, the portrayal of female lead Janhvi Kapoor became the subject of discussion on social media, with some viewers criticising her glamorous presentation. Responding to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana clarified that no scene in the film was intended to disrespect women and expressed regret if anyone had felt offended.
The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.
Set across two timelines, Peddi follows a gifted athlete from a remote tribal village who overcomes discrimination, personal tragedy and a career-ending injury to become a para-athlete. His journey ultimately helps secure official recognition and a better future for his forgotten village while inspiring a nationwide grassroots sports movement.
According to an official announcement, Peddi will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9. The film has reportedly become the highest-grossing South Indian release of 2026 so far, with industry circles expecting it to continue its strong box office performance even after its digital release.