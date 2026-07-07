Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Peddi’ to stream on OTT from this date onwards

Janhvi Kapoor's role sparks debate

Following the film's release, the portrayal of female lead Janhvi Kapoor became the subject of discussion on social media, with some viewers criticising her glamorous presentation. Responding to the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana clarified that no scene in the film was intended to disrespect women and expressed regret if anyone had felt offended.

Who are part of the cast and crew of ‘Peddi’?

The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman.