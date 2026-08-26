Rakul Preet Singh quits coffee, says ‘my body was not consulted about’

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ shared a video of herself lying on a bed. The clip carried the text, “Watch me transform after giving up caffeine.” She paired the post with a witty caption that read, “Apparently, quitting coffee was a decision my body was not consulted about.” With her post, Rakul appeared to highlight the struggle of staying away from caffeine, especially for those who are used to their regular cup of coffee.

The video begins with Rakul looking energetic and laughing. However, after “quitting caffeine,” she shows her hilarious “transformation” by lying on a bed and appearing visibly irritated.

Rakul Preet Singh often shares snippets of her personal and professional life on social media. From sharing stunning photoshoot pictures to giving a glimpse into her life with husband Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul often gives a peek into her life through her social media posts.