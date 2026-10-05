Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports, clarifies, ‘The search was not pertaining to me’

The actress added, “I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither anyone has ever gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle.”

“I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood.”

According to some online reports, the Income Tax Department had conducted searches at multiple locations reportedly linked to Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios in Mumbai.

The reports claimed that the Mumbai Income Tax Department had carried out searches at 12 locations as part of an investigation into suspected financial irregularities. Officials were reportedly looking into allegations that funds had been routed overseas under the pretext of financing film projects.