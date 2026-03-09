'Raju weds Rambai' fame Chaitu Jonnalagadda roped in for Dhanush's #D55?

Industry insiders say that Chaitu, who recently won the Special Jury (Male) award at the 2025 Gaddar Telangana State Film Awards for his performance in the Telugu film 'Raju Weds Rambai', has already shot for three days for the Tamil film, which is yet to be titled and which is tentatively being referred to as #D55.

They say the actor, who has shot for the film in Chennai, alongside actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, will be seen playing a character that appears throughout the film. It may be recalled that director Rajkumar Periasamy had only recently announced the entire technical team of the film and disclosed that the film was to be shot by cinematographer Ezhil Arasu.