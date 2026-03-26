Raju Murugan visits the sets of Dhina Raghavan’s Bloody Politics

He recently visited the sets of his associate Dhina Raghavan, who is making his directorial debut with Bloody Politics. The team is currently shooting the second schedule of the film, which is headlined by Gautham Ram Karthik.

Billed to be a political-action-drama, the upcoming film’s title teaser built conversations around the symbolism and significance of a flagpole, subtly weaving in political references that span from Arignar Anna to actor-politician Vijay.