Raju Murugan visits the sets of Dhina Raghavan’s Bloody Politics

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Raju Murugan is known for his work in Joker and Gypsy.
He recently visited the sets of his associate Dhina Raghavan, who is making his directorial debut with Bloody Politics. The team is currently shooting the second schedule of the film, which is headlined by Gautham Ram Karthik.
Billed to be a political-action-drama, the upcoming film’s title teaser built conversations around the symbolism and significance of a flagpole, subtly weaving in political references that span from Arignar Anna to actor-politician Vijay.
Anchana Nethrun plays the female lead, and the star cast includes Selvaraghavan, Robbie, P Vasu, A Venkatesh, Maaran, Indumathi, Aditya Kathir and Bakkiyam Sankar, among others.
Backed by director Ganesh K Babu, under the banner Draft By GKB, Sam CS is composing the music for Bloody Politics.
Pratheep Kaliraja is handling the camera, while Deepak S is the editor. Other details about the film are kept under wraps and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.