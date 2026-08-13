Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' set for October 16 release

The movie, which was earlier slated for August 7, has been helmed by Avinash Arun, the director of “Three of Us” and “Paatal Lok”.

"Ab hoga justice ka PRAHAAR on 16th October... #PRAHAAR - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, in cinemas 16th October 2026," the banner posted on Instagram.

Nikam, best known for leading the prosecutions in the 1993 Mumbai bombings and the 26/11 terror attacks.