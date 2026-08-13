Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' set for October 16 release

MUMBAI: Production banner Maddock Films on Thursday announced that “Prahaar”, an upcoming biographical drama featuring Rajkummar Rao as the renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, will release in theatres on October 16.
The movie, which was earlier slated for August 7, has been helmed by Avinash Arun, the director of “Three of Us” and “Paatal Lok”.
"Ab hoga justice ka PRAHAAR on 16th October... #PRAHAAR - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, in cinemas 16th October 2026," the banner posted on Instagram.
Nikam, best known for leading the prosecutions in the 1993 Mumbai bombings and the 26/11 terror attacks.
According to the recently released teaser, the story primarily revolves around Nikam’s prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured after the 2008 attacks.
“Prahaar” will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.
Besides “Prahaar”, Rajkummar will also headline the biopic on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. The movie, titled “Dada”, will be directed by filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.