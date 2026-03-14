Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Raftaar’ set for July 24 theatrical release

CHENNAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh will star in the upcoming film Raftaar, which is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24.
The film is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and is produced by actor Patralekhaa under the banner Kampa Film. It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios.
The makers shared the announcement on Instagram along with a poster featuring the title of the film. The caption read, “Ambition built it. Greed will test it. Raftaar, releasing on July 24, at a theatre near you.”
The film is described as a drama of ambition, love and greed and is set in a high-stakes world where ambition builds empires and success comes at a price. At the centre of the story is a fast-rising start-up and the relationship between a driven man and an equally ambitious woman.
Raftaar will mark the first collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh. The cast also includes Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala and Rajat Kapoor.