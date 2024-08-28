Begin typing your search...

    Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' team shares pics from Manju Warrier's dubbing session

    The Vettaiyan team had earlier shared stills showing actors Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh dubbing for the film.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Aug 2024 2:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-28 14:31:26.0  )
    Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' team shares pics from Manju Warrier's dubbing session
    Manju Warrier dubbing stills (Photo/X)

    CHENNAI: With just over a month left for the release of Vettaiyan, the team has shared the dubbing stills of actor Manju Warrier on Wednesday. Headlined by actor Rajinikanth, Vettaiyan is set to hit screens on October 10.

    Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, of Jai Bhim fame, Vettaiyan also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Rana Daggubati and Abhirami are also part of the cast.

    The cinematography is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film.

    The post-production work of Vettaiyan is in full swing.

    The film will be released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

    Meanwhile, Manju Warrier is also currently working alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Viduthalai Part 2. The sequel is directed by Vetrimaaran, and music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

    Online Desk

