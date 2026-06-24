Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 titled 'Dharman'; Ashwath Marimuthu to direct; check out first look poster

He opened up on the story line and Dharman's music. "There have been several speculations around the story but Dharman is about a doctor, Dr Swag, a medical thriller. The film has eight songs and we are beginning the shoot with Thalaivar's intro song tomorrow. There are eight songs in the movie," he opened up.

Rajinikanth took the stage and began his speech in a lighter vein. "Whatever I speak is being misinterpreted. If I speak some say I should have spoken a few years ago. If I remain quiet, people ask what Rajini's mouth is stuffed with. Anyway, coming to this film, Ashwath comes in after KS Ravikumar, Sundar C and Cibi Chakravarthy. Discussions with Ravikumar didn't work well. Sundar C had other commitments while Cibi's story was about nuclear power and was a bit sensitive is what we felt. Kamal was very clear that he will not interfere in the project and asked me to take over. I refused and said only after your approval the film will take off. Also, we will have to support Ashwath and not burden him with the responsibility," he said.