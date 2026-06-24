Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 173 titled 'Dharman'; Ashwath Marimuthu to direct; check out first look poster

CHENNAI: The makers of Rajinikanth Thalaivar 173 had announced that the title reveal of the film will be made on Wednesday morning. A few minutes ago, the title was announced in all grandeur as Dharmar in an event, where Kamal Haasan, Ashwath Marimuthu and Rajinikanth took the stage.
Talking at the event, Kamal yet again reminiscing on the good old days said that two guys who took shelter on the break of a shoot under a neem tree in AVM studios have come this far in their cinematic journey. "We always wanted to make a film in which I will be a producer and Rajini will be headlining. Even during the inauguration of this office, we spoke about doing another film standing on the terrace. Now that has come true," said Kamal Haasan.
He told Ashwath that the team will be backing him strongly. "This is not to scare you but to assure you that our entire team will back you in bringing out a good film."
Kamal announced Simran as the film's heroine. "Simran has acted with me as well as Rajini. Here she is again playing the female lead," and welcomed her.
Kamal mentioned Anirudh as an international composer. "His music is being played in football matches and cricket matches. Raaj Kamal International has an international composer making music for the film," he smiled.
Ashwath Marimuthu spoke about his interactions with Rajinikanth and said how the Superstar said he would play the role of an AD to Ashwath. "Rajini sir told me he would come up with a few suggestions, it is your call to include them. There are several assistant directors in Tamil cinema waiting for such a huge opportunity. I will be representing each one of them and fulfill my duties so that it motivates them. Whenever we discussed the story, Rajini sir would send a voice note saying that we need to win. Be it Rajini sir or Kamal sir their energy levels are unmatchable."
He opened up on the story line and Dharman's music. "There have been several speculations around the story but Dharman is about a doctor, Dr Swag, a medical thriller. The film has eight songs and we are beginning the shoot with Thalaivar's intro song tomorrow. There are eight songs in the movie," he opened up.
Rajinikanth took the stage and began his speech in a lighter vein. "Whatever I speak is being misinterpreted. If I speak some say I should have spoken a few years ago. If I remain quiet, people ask what Rajini's mouth is stuffed with. Anyway, coming to this film, Ashwath comes in after KS Ravikumar, Sundar C and Cibi Chakravarthy. Discussions with Ravikumar didn't work well. Sundar C had other commitments while Cibi's story was about nuclear power and was a bit sensitive is what we felt. Kamal was very clear that he will not interfere in the project and asked me to take over. I refused and said only after your approval the film will take off. Also, we will have to support Ashwath and not burden him with the responsibility," he said.
He welcomed Simran on board. "Though we did Petta, there were not a lot of combination scenes. In Dharman she will be seen throughout the film and has a bigger role to play. Ashwath is an energetic director and the film will shape up well," he added.
The movie also stars Raashii Khanna in an important role with the Anbariv duo in charge of stunts.