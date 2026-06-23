Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 173’ title to be unveiled on June 24

CHENNAI: The title of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Thalaivar 173, will be officially revealed at 10 am on Wednesday (June 24), according to an announcement made by Raaj Kamal Films International through a new poster.
Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the project has emerged as one of the most anticipated Tamil films since its announcement. The film marks a major collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth after a long gap, bringing together two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.
Meanwhile, while earlier reports suggested that Cibi Chakravarthy would direct the film, recent speculation has it that Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, is likely to direct the project.
Reports suggest that Rajinikanth will be seen in the role of a doctor in the film. It has also been reported that filmmaker and actor Mysskin will be part of the cast.
The film has generated significant excitement among fans, with expectations continuing to rise ahead of production. Further details about the film are likely to be revealed along with the title announcement on Tuesday.
Director Shankar is expected to play an important role in the film, while Malayalam actor Basil Joseph is rumoured to play Rajinikanth's son. Reports also say the film will feature a special introduction song for Rajinikanth.
Reportedly, the first schedule of Thalaivar 173 has begun on a grand set in Chennai's Poonamallee. While Rajinikanth is not part of the initial shoot, scenes featuring other actors are being filmed. Rajinikanth is expected to join later, with shooting set to begin for him with a mass opening song sequence, said a Daily Thanthi report.