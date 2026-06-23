Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 173’ title to be unveiled on June 24

Produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the project has emerged as one of the most anticipated Tamil films since its announcement. The film marks a major collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth after a long gap, bringing together two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars.

Meanwhile, while earlier reports suggested that Cibi Chakravarthy would direct the film, recent speculation has it that Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, is likely to direct the project.