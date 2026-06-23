Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' shoot begins in Chennai under Ashwath Marimuthu direction: Reports

The film is expected to go on floors after Rajinikanth completes his schedule for Jailer 2, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

While earlier reports suggested that Cibi Chakravarthy would direct the film, recent speculation has it that Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, is likely to direct the project. The film is reportedly being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, owned by Kamal Haasan.