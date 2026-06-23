Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' shoot begins in Chennai under Ashwath Marimuthu direction: Reports

CHENNAI: The shooting of superstar Rajinikanth's next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173, has reportedly begun in Chennai.
The film is expected to go on floors after Rajinikanth completes his schedule for Jailer 2, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
While earlier reports suggested that Cibi Chakravarthy would direct the film, recent speculation has it that Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, is likely to direct the project. The film is reportedly being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, owned by Kamal Haasan.
Director Shankar is expected to play an important role in the film, while Malayalam actor Basil Joseph is rumoured to play Rajinikanth's son. Reports also say the film will feature a special introduction song for Rajinikanth.
The first schedule is reportedly taking place on a large set in Poonamallee, Chennai. Rajinikanth is not expected to take part in the initial schedule. Scenes involving the other actors are being filmed first.
Reports suggest that once Rajinikanth joins the shoot, the team will begin filming the introduction song sequence.
The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the cast, crew and shooting schedule.