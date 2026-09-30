Rajinikanth's Raghavendra mandapam set for star hotel makeover: report

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth’s Sri Raghavendra Mandapam in Kodambakkam is reportedly set to make way for a star hotel, according to sources close to the actor.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the development has triggered speculation over whether the veteran actor plans to redevelop the property himself or whether a construction company will undertake the proposed project.
Built in the 1990s, the wedding hall has been closely associated with Rajinikanth and his fan clubs over the years. The actor has frequently met his fan club office-bearers at the venue and held discussions related to fan club activities there.
The mandapam also holds significance in Rajinikanth’s political journey. In December 2017, he announced his decision to enter politics at a meeting with his fans at the venue. However, in December 2020, he withdrew his plans to launch a political party, citing health concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic. He later said he had no plans to enter politics in the future.
The reported proposal to build a star hotel has raised questions among Rajinikanth’s fans about the future of the existing wedding hall. It is not yet clear whether the structure will be demolished and redeveloped or whether the property will be taken up by another company for the proposed hotel project.
Further details, including the identity of the developer and the nature of the proposed hotel, are awaited.