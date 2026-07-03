Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to release worldwide on October 15

Production house Sun Pictures unveiled the release date with a new teaser, writing on social media, “Alappara Kelappurom! Jailer 2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15.”

The announcement teaser opens with Vinayakan’s character issuing a chilling warning to Muthuvel Pandian, saying a much larger network is coming after him. Rajinikanth then makes a stylish entry, with glimpses of several key characters from the sequel.