Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to release worldwide on October 15

CHENNAI: The makers of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s much-awaited action entertainer Jailer 2, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, announced that the film will release in theatres worldwide on October 15.
Production house Sun Pictures unveiled the release date with a new teaser, writing on social media, “Alappara Kelappurom! Jailer 2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15.”
The announcement teaser opens with Vinayakan’s character issuing a chilling warning to Muthuvel Pandian, saying a much larger network is coming after him. Rajinikanth then makes a stylish entry, with glimpses of several key characters from the sequel.
The sequel has generated immense anticipation ever since it was announced, following the blockbuster success of Jailer ZKLFK JURVVHG RYHU crore worldwide.
The makers wrapped up shooting in April this year, Earlier, Rajinikanth had confirmed that the film was in its final stages of post-production and said the release date would be announced by the production house.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 reunites Rajinikanth with composer Anirudh Ravichander, whose soundtrack for the first film became a major chartbuster. Ramya Krishnan reprises her role as Vijaya Pandian, while Mirnaa returns as Swetha Pandian. The sequel also features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and actor Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.
With its October 15 release, Jailer 2 is expected to be one of the biggest theatrical releases of the year.