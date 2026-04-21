Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 shooting wrapped up!

Taking to its social media timelines, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! ⭐💥 It's a wrap for #Jailer2 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial."

The makers also shared pictures of a cake cutting ceremony that took place to mark the completion of filming. It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had on April 4 this year said that the film was in its finishing stages. Answering questions posed by mediapersons at the airport, Rajinikanth had said that 'Jailer 2' was in its finishing stage.