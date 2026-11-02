Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide, sets new Tamil cinema record

On Sunday, its 18th day in theatres, Jailer 2 collected Rs 11.20 crore net in India from 8,906 shows. This was a 15.5 per cent increase from Saturday’s collection of Rs 9.70 crore. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 456.30 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 533.75 crore.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets, where it has earned Rs 273.50 crore so far. It added Rs 3 crore from international markets on Day 18, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 807.25 crore.

With this latest milestone, Jailer 2 has set a new box-office record for Tamil cinema. All figures are trade estimates reported by Sacnilk and have not been officially confirmed by the makers.