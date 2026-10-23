Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' crosses Rs 549 crore worldwide in seven days

In a post on its official social media account, the production house described the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action drama as an "industry mega blockbuster" and claimed that the movie has set a new record for the highest first-week collections in Tamil cinema history.

"The record maker and the record breaker! 549+ crores worldwide! The highest-grossing first week collections in Tamil cinema history!" Sun Pictures said on Thursday evening.

Released on October 15, the film is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster "Jailer", in which the actor played retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian.

The sequel continues the story of the character, also known as Tiger, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld.