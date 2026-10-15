‘Rajinikanth’s discipline is my biggest takeaway from Jailer’

“I’m really, really excited. I have been waiting for this day for the past one-and-a-half years,” she says, speaking about the sequel and her reunion with the team. While following up on a successful film inevitably brings expectations, Mirnaa says the joy of being part of the same team again outweighs the pressure.

The impact of Jailer on her career has been significant. “After Jailer, I can simply say one name, Jailer, instead of listing the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films I have worked in,” she says. The film has made her more recognisable to audiences and brought her opportunities, with directors, actors, writers and technicians approaching her for projects.

Returning to director Nelson Dilipkumar’s world also meant revisiting his distinctive approach to performance. Mirnaa recalls that, in the first film, he often asked her to keep her emotions understated, telling her to go “a little more flat”. She describes it as Nelson’s metre, in which the characters operate at a lower emotional pitch than one might ordinarily expect.