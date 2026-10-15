‘Rajinikanth’s discipline is my biggest takeaway from Jailer’

CHENNAI: For Mirnaa, Jailer was more than a successful film. Playing Shwetha Pandian brought her wider recognition across industries and opened doors to new opportunities. As she returns to the role in Jailer 2, the actor says audiences will see a more evolved character, with an emotionally engaging arc that gives Shwetha greater depth.
“I’m really, really excited. I have been waiting for this day for the past one-and-a-half years,” she says, speaking about the sequel and her reunion with the team. While following up on a successful film inevitably brings expectations, Mirnaa says the joy of being part of the same team again outweighs the pressure.
The impact of Jailer on her career has been significant. “After Jailer, I can simply say one name, Jailer, instead of listing the Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films I have worked in,” she says. The film has made her more recognisable to audiences and brought her opportunities, with directors, actors, writers and technicians approaching her for projects.
Returning to director Nelson Dilipkumar’s world also meant revisiting his distinctive approach to performance. Mirnaa recalls that, in the first film, he often asked her to keep her emotions understated, telling her to go “a little more flat”. She describes it as Nelson’s metre, in which the characters operate at a lower emotional pitch than one might ordinarily expect.
It took some getting used to, but the process became more familiar while working on the sequel. Mirnaa says Nelson’s confidence in her gave her room to perform, while his occasional corrections helped her understand exactly what he wanted from a scene.
Having watched portions of Jailer 2 during dubbing, she says the film’s scale surprised her. Scenes that had seemed different during the shoot appeared much bigger on screen. She is confident that the theatrical experience will exceed expectations and says she had anticipated an interval block that would be even bigger than the one in the first film.
But beyond the scale of the production, it is her experience of watching Rajinikanth at work that has stayed with her. For Mirnaa, the actor’s stature is not defined only by his screen presence or the affection he commands from fans. It is his discipline and the respect he extends to the filmmaking process that have made the deepest impression.
“He is always there. Nobody ever waits for him,” she says, recalling how Rajinikanth arrives early for shoots and stays until pack-up, irrespective of the schedule.
She was equally struck by how he approaches the director’s vision. Mirnaa remembers watching him demonstrate a movement for Nelson and then seek the director’s feedback before proceeding. “He could easily take over because of his experience, but he never does that,” she says. For her, the moment reflected a willingness to put the film before individual stature, a lesson she believes every actor can take away from working with him.
With the release of Jailer 2 approaching, Mirnaa says she feels more at peace than nervous. Having long hoped to share screen space with stars, she is savouring the experience. Watching Rajinikanth on screen, she adds, is special in itself, as his magic is best experienced in a theatre.
She hopes the sequel will become another memorable film in the actor’s career and find a lasting place with audiences. Meanwhile, Mirnaa has projects in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in the pipeline, including a Tamil film with director Ameer.