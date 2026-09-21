Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' unit gears up to shoot intense action sequence for film; director shares update!

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting only on September 4 this year.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of veteran actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, had taken to its social media timelines to drop the update with a video clip.

It had said, "Dharman 2nd Schedule Wrapped. Swag Mode: ON." One of the scenes in the video clip released showed Rajinikanth as a senior medical faculty lecturing junior doctors.

For the unaware, the unit had begun the second schedule of the film on August 13 this year. The makers, at the time of announcing the commencement of the second schedule, had said, "The deadly doctor. #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's legendary. #KettaPaiyanSir. #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since the makers announced the project. In June this year, the makers had dropped a making video that showed how the team had arrived at Superstar Rajinikanth's look in the film.

Taking to his X timeline, director Ashwath Marimuthu shared a brand new poster of Rajinikanth from the film and wrote, "We heard you !! Ithan hair styleu (This is the hair style)!! Ithan looku (This is the look)! Sexy work @kabilanchelliah."