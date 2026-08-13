Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' unit begins second schedule

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of veteran actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan, took to its social media timelines to drop the update with a video clip.

It wrote, "The deadly doctor. #Dharman Schedule 2 Begins, and this one's legendary.

#KettaPaiyanSir. #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

The video clip that the production house shared on Thursday showed Rajinikanth on the sets of the film and Ashwath Marimuthu in conversation with the star.