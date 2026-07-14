Rajinikanth's Dharman team wraps intro song, action schedule in Chennai

CHENNAI: The shooting of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Dharman is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai, with the makers having reportedly completed the filming of the actor's introductory song and major action sequences, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The film, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International, marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film. Initially referred to as Thalaivar 173, the makers recently unveiled the official title, Dharman, further raising expectations among fans.
According to the report, the production team is currently filming extensively in Chennai and plans to complete a majority of the movie's schedule in the city. The report further states that Rajinikanth's grand introductory song, choreographed by Sandy Master, has already been shot. High-octane action sequences designed by stunt choreographers Anbariv have also been completed as part of the ongoing schedule.
The latest development has heightened anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the next official update from the production house.
The film brings together an ensemble cast. Reports suggest that filmmaker Shankar will play the principal antagonist, while Malayalam actor Basil Joseph has been cast as Rajinikanth's son. Actress Simran is also said to be playing a pivotal role in the film, although the makers are yet to officially confirm the casting details.
Ashwath Marimuthu, who previously directed successful films such as Oh My Kadavule and Dragon, is directing the project. Kamal Haasan is backing the film through his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.
According to the report, Rajinikanth will be seen portraying a doctor in the action entertainer. Earlier, Ashwath Marimuthu had said the film would deliver an experience comparable to a blend of Padayappa and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, combining emotionally driven storytelling with commercial action elements.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has already completed filming his portions for Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar which is all set to release on 15 October 2026, and has now shifted his complete focus to Dharman. With production progressing steadily, industry circles expect the makers to announce further promotional updates in the coming weeks.