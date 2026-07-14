Rajinikanth's Dharman team wraps intro song, action schedule in Chennai

Intro song, action scenes completed

According to the report, the production team is currently filming extensively in Chennai and plans to complete a majority of the movie's schedule in the city. The report further states that Rajinikanth's grand introductory song, choreographed by Sandy Master, has already been shot. High-octane action sequences designed by stunt choreographers Anbariv have also been completed as part of the ongoing schedule.

The latest development has heightened anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the next official update from the production house.